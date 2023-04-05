SMITH WEST CHAPEL
SUNDSETH – Lana Eklund, 62, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m., Fri., Apr. 7, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Thurs. Interment Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (7)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
HEATH – Todd Willard, 59, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sat., Apr. 8, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Visitation day of service. (8)
SELBY – Ruth Theboy, 38, Billings. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Fri., Apr. 7, at Smith Funeral Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. (7)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
SHELDON - Truman LeRoy, 80, of Red Lodge. Full obit on website. Celebration of Life details to follow. (7)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned