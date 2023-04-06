SMITH WEST CHAPEL
SUNDSETH – Lana Eklund, 62, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m., Fri., Apr. 7, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Thurs. Interment Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (7)
STENHAUSER – Mary Stene, 89, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tues., Apr. 11, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (11)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
HEATH – Todd Willard, 59, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sat., Apr. 8, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Visitation day of service. (8)
SELBY – Ruth Theboy, 38, Billings. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Fri., Apr. 7, at Smith Funeral Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. (7)
MORALES – Doris, 81, Ballentine. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tues., Apr. 11 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Burial at Ballentine Cemetery. Viewing 2 hr. prior to service. (11)
MATTHEWS – Arlen Gene, 84, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m., Wed., Apr. 12 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Burial following at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (12)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
SHELDON - Truman LeRoy, 80, of Red Lodge. Full obit on website. Celebration of Life details to follow. (7)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned