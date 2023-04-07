SMITH WEST CHAPEL
STENHAUSER – Mary Stene, 89, Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Tues., Apr. 11, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (11)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
HEATH – Todd Willard, 59, Billings. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Sat., Apr. 8, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Visitation day of service. (8)
GRAUMAN – Donald Francis, 99, Billings. Graveside service 1:00 p.m. Wed., Apr. 26, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail in Laurel. (9)
MORALES – Doris, 81, Ballentine. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Tues., Apr. 11 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Burial at Ballentine Cemetery. Viewing 2 hr. prior to service. (11)
MATTHEWS – Arlen Gene, 84, Cody, WY. Funeral service 10:00 a.m., Wed., Apr. 12 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Burial following at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (12)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned