SMITH WEST CHAPEL
SLABAUGH — Garry Allen, 79, Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thurs., Apr. 13, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (13)
STENHAUSER — Mary Stene, 89, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tues., Apr. 11, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (11)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
MORALES — Doris, 81, Ballentine. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tues., Apr. 11 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Burial at Ballentine Cemetery. Viewing 2 hr. prior to service. (11)
MATTHEWS — Arlen Gene, 84, Cody, WY. Funeral service 10 a.m., Wed., Apr. 12 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Burial following at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (12)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
MORIN — Joe, 79, of Billings. Funeral services Wed., Apr. 12, at noon, at Saint Patrick's Cathedral in downtown Billings. Graveside burial at Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central Avenue. A reception at the Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Avenue from 6-9 p.m. (12)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned