COMPTON - Kelly Joe, 55. Funeral service 4 p.m. Tues., Apr. 11, Montana Pavilion at MetraPark. (11)
STOCKTON - Mykel, 56. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wed., Michelotti-Sawyers. (12)
JENSEN - Jay, 75. Service arrangements pending. (11)
COMPTON - Kelly Joe, 55. Funeral service 4 p.m. Tues., Apr. 11, Montana Pavilion at MetraPark. (11)
STOCKTON - Mykel, 56. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wed., Michelotti-Sawyers. (12)
JENSEN - Jay, 75. Service arrangements pending. (11)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.