SMITH WEST CHAPEL

SLABAUGH – Garry Allen, 79, Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thurs., Apr. 13, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (13)

STENHAUSER – Mary Stene, 89, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tues., Apr. 11, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (11)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

MORALES – Doris, 81, Ballentine. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tues., Apr. 11 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Burial at Ballentine Cemetery. Viewing 2 hr. prior to service. (11)

MATTHEWS – Arlen Gene, 84, Cody, WY. Funeral service 10 a.m., Wed., Apr. 12 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Burial following at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (12)

BAUM – Connie Kay, 82, Billings. Memorial service pending. (12)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

MORIN - Joe, 79, of Billings. Funeral services Wed., Apr. 12, at noon, at Saint Patrick's Cathedral in downtown Billings. Graveside burial at Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central Avenue. A reception at the Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Avenue from 6-9 p.m. (12)

PEATON Jr. - Charles (Chuck) Allen, 61 of Laurel. Memorial Service on Thurs., Apr. 13 at Smith Laurel Chapel at 3 p.m. (13)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned