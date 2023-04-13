SMITH WEST CHAPEL
HERT — Gary D., 84, Billings. Visitation from 10a-5p Thurs., April 13, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Funeral service 1p, Fri., April 14, at Smith West Chapel. Reception to follow. (14)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
SAUNDERS — Billie Kay Ard, 47, Anchorage, AK formerly of Billings. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Fri., Apr. 14, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1640 Broadmoor. Visitation 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fri. at church. Interment Pleasantview Cemetery. (14)
BAUM — Connie Kay, 82, Billings. Memorial service 1:30 p.m., Sat. Apr. 15 at Worden Open Bible Church, 1460 Railroad HWY, Ballentine. Interment at Pleasantview Cemetery. (15)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
SMITH — Dorothy V. 95 of Laurel. No services planned. Full obit at our website. (15)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned