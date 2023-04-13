HERT — Gary D., 84, Billings. Visitation from 10a-5p Thurs., April 13, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Funeral service 1p, Fri., April 14, at Smith West Chapel. Reception to follow. (14)

SAUNDERS — Billie Kay Ard, 47, Anchorage, AK formerly of Billings. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Fri., Apr. 14, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1640 Broadmoor. Visitation 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fri. at church. Interment Pleasantview Cemetery. (14)