SMITH WEST CHAPEL
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
PARKER — Denise Melody, 87, Billings. Graveside service at a later date. (16)
BAUM — Connie Kay, 82, Billings. Memorial service 1:30 p.m., Sat. Apr. 15 at Worden Open Bible Church, 1460 Railroad HWY, Ballentine. Interment at Pleasantview Cemetery. (15)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
SMITH — Dorothy V. 95 of Laurel. No services planned. Full obit at our website. (15)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned