SMITH WEST CHAPEL
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
WEBER — James "Jim" Allen, 85, Billings. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Mon., Apr. 24, at American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Ave. Interment Mountview Cemetery. Visitation 4 – 6 p.m. Sun. Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. (24)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
FIVELAND — Terrill John 73 of Red Lodge. Memorial service, burial and reception to be held at St Olaf Church. Obit to follow with details on our website. (22)
KLESSENS — I. Sue 84 of Red Lodge. Obit with service details to follow on website. (23)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned