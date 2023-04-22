SMITH WEST CHAPEL
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
WEBER — James "Jim" Allen, 85, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Mon., Apr. 24, at American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Ave. Interment Mountview Cemetery. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sun. Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. (24)
GRAUMAN — Donald Francis, 99, Billings. Graveside service with military honors 1 p.m. Wed., Apr. 26, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (26)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
KLESSENS — I. Sue, 84, of Red Lodge. Obit with service details to follow on website. (23)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned