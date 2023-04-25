SMITH WEST CHAPEL
THOMPSON – Jean Carrol, 81, Billings formerly of Laurel. Funeral service 3 p.m. Wed., Apr. 26, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (26)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
GRAUMAN – Donald Francis, 99, Billings. Graveside service with military honors 1 p.m. Wed., Apr. 26, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (26)
CHARLES – Robert, 67, formerly of Billings. Vigil 6 p.m. Fri., Apr. 28, and service 9:30 a.m. Sat., both at Smith Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (29)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned