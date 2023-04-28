SMITH WEST CHAPEL
JOHNSON – Karen Anne, 86, Billings. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Thurs., May 4, at Joy Lutheran Church (Seventh-day Adventist Sanctuary), 3200 Broadwater Ave. No visitation. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (4)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
CHARLES – Robert, 67, formerly of Billings. Vigil 6:00 p.m. Fri., Apr. 28, and service 9:30 a.m. Sat. both at Smith Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (29)
OLSON– Dan John, 86, Lavina. Service at Lavina Methodist Church, 2:00 p.m. Sat. May 6. Interment at Lavina. Reception following at Lavina Senior Center. (6)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned