SMITH WEST CHAPEL
KNUDSEN - Susan Carol 78, Billings. Service at Smith West Chapel June 23, 3 p.m. For full obituary visit smithfuneralchapels.com. (30)
JOHNSON – Karen Anne, 86, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Thurs., May 4, at Joy Lutheran Church (Seventh-day Adventist Sanctuary), 3200 Broadwater Ave. No visitation. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (4)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
LEBRUSKA – Stephen Mark, 62, Billings. Memorial services are pending later this June. (30)
ATKINSON – Loretta Lee, 84, Billings. Memorial service at Smith Downtown Chapel – 925 S 27th St, Fri., May 5, at 3 p.m. (2)
OLSON – Dan John, 86, Lavina. Service at Lavina Methodist Church, 2 p.m. Sat., May 6. Interment at Lavina. Reception following at Lavina Senior Center. (6)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned