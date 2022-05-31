Obit Directory 05012 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
HEISER – Milton, 95, Billings. Funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Wed, June 1st, at Evangelical United Methodist Church, 345 Broadwater Ave. (31)
McINNIS – Betty Joan, 86, Billings. No services planned. Burial at 2 p.m. Wed., June 1st at Yellowstone National. (31-1)
LOGAN - R. Neil, 95, Billings. Funeral service pending. (31-1)
WETCH – Walt, 93, Billings. Graveside service 1 p.m. on Thurs., June 2 at Mountview Cemetery. 1704 Central Ave. See smithfuneralchapels.com for obit. (2)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned