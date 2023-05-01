SMITH WEST CHAPEL

JOHNSON – Karen Anne, 86, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Thurs., May 4, at Joy Lutheran Church (Seventh-day Adventist Sanctuary), 3200 Broadwater Ave. No visitation. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (4)

ZICKEFOOSE – Devin L., 48, Billings. Service on Fri., May 5 at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St. W. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (5)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

ATKINSON – Loretta Lee, 84, Billings. Memorial service at Smith Downtown Chapel – 925 S 27th St, Fri., May 5, at 3 p.m. (2)

OLSON – Dan John, 86, Lavina. Service at Lavina Methodist Church, 2 p.m. Sat., May 6. Interment at Lavina. Reception following at Lavina Senior Center. (6)

METTLER – Sharon Lenore, 78, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m., Thurs., May 4 at Heights Baptist Church, 810 Garnet Ave. (4)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned