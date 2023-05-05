SMITH WEST CHAPEL

PEARSON — Holly, 55, Billings. Memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday May 9th at Smith West Chapel, 304 34 St. West, with reception following. (9)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

OLSON — Dan John, 86, Lavina. Service at Lavina Methodist Church, 2:00 p.m. Sat. May 6. Interment at Lavina. Reception following at Lavina Senior Center. (6)

KIPP — Barbara Ann, 81, Billings. Funeral service 3:00 p.m. Sat., May 6 at First Alliance Church, 1835 Central Ave. (6)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

FIVELAND — Terrill J. Memorial service on May 6 at St Olaf Church with burial at 1:00 p.m. with full military honors. Reception to follow. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (6)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

