SMITH WEST CHAPEL
PEARSON — Holly, 55, Billings. Memorial service at 1 p.m. Tues., May 9 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34 St. West, with reception following. (9)
LANGAGER — Norven "Dennis", 77, Billings. Visitation Thurs., May 11 5-8 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. Funeral service, Fri., May 12, at 9 a.m. Broadmoor LDS church, 1640 Broadmoor Drive. Burial following at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (12)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
EVENSON — Robert Arthur "Bob", 80, Roseburg, OR, formerly of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., May 11, at Central Christian Church, 1221 16th St. W. Visitation 3PM to 5PM Wed at Smith Downtown Chapel May 10. (11)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned