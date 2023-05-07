SMITH WEST CHAPEL

PEARSON — Holly, 55, Billings. Memorial service at 1 p.m. Tues., May 9 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34 St. West, with reception following. (9)

LANGAGER — Norven "Dennis", 77, Billings. Visitation Thurs., May 11 5-8 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. Funeral service, Fri., May 12, at 9 a.m. Broadmoor LDS church, 1640 Broadmoor Drive. Burial following at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (12)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

EVENSON — Robert Arthur "Bob", 80, Roseburg, OR, formerly of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., May 11, at Central Christian Church, 1221 16th St. W. Visitation 3PM to 5PM Wed at Smith Downtown Chapel May 10. (11)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned