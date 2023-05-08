SMITH WEST CHAPEL

PEARSON – Holly, 55, Billings. Memorial service at 1 p.m. Tues., May 9 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34 St. West, with reception following. (9)

LANGAGER – Norven "Dennis", 77, Billings. Visitation Thurs., May 11 5-8 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. Funeral service, Fri., May 12, at 9 a.m. Broadmoor LDS church, 1640 Broadmoor Drive. Burial following at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (12)

LARSON – LaLonnie (Duffield) 77, Molt. Funeral service 10 a.m. Fri., May 19. At LDS Church, 2929 Belvedere Dr. Interment Rockvale Cemetery. (11)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

EVENSON - Robert Arthur "Bob", 80, Roseburg, OR, formerly of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., May 11, at Central Christian Church, 1221 16th St. W. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Wed., at Smith Downtown Chapel May 10. (11)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned