Obit Directory 051222 Dahl Funeral Chapel

MAHAN - Kelley, 62 of Billings, Celebration of Life, Friday May 13, 11:00 am at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (10-13)

HARMAN - Amelia, 93 of Billings, Celebration of Life Saturday May 14th, 10:00 am at Peace Lutheran Church. (10-14)

MCDONNELL - Dennis, 67 of Absarokee, formerly of Lewistown, Celebration of Life Friday May 20th at the 5 Spot in Absarokee, Graveside in Moore. (10-14)

PFENNIG – Margaret, 93, of Absarokee, Services Pending (11-14)

CARR – Theresa, 75, of Laurel. Traditional Funeral Service, Sunday May 15, 3:00 pm, Laurel high school auditorium. Private family burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (12-15)

LAFRANIER - Leslie, 69, of Lewistown. Memorial Service 1:30 pm Saturday, May 14 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (14)

NAYLOR - Richard "Dale", 70, of Billings. Cremation. (14)