SMITH WEST CHAPEL

LANGAGER — Norven "Dennis", 77, Billings. Visitation Thursday May 11th 5-8 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. Funeral service, Friday, May 12, at 9 a.m. Broadmoor LDS church, 1640 Broadmoor Drive. Burial following at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (12)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

TYLER — Gary Lee, 72, Broadus formerly of Miles City. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Sat., May 13, at Valley Community Church, Miles City.(13)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

BESEL — Virginia L 104 of Laurel. Services pending. (12)

FRANK — Samuel W. 97 of Laurel. Funeral on May 18 at 0930 at St John's Lutheran Church in Laurel. Burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 11:00. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (13)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

YOCHUM — Michael Joseph 72 of Joliet. Memorial service Saturday, May 13 from 1-4 p.m. at 2 Kristen Lane, Joliet, MT. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (13)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned