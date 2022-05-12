Obit Directory 0513 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

Wonder - Joseph "Joe", 48, of Laurel, passed May 9. Services to be held on Thursday, May 19 at 12 p.m. with viewing 1 hour prior all at LifeWay Church 3100 Rimrock Rd. Billings, MT.

Klein - Dennis D. “Butch”, 74, of Laurel passed May 9. Memorial Service to be held on Tuesday, May 17 at 12:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 506 S 5th St, Laurel, MT. Interment to follow at 2PM at Yellowstone National Cemetery.

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

Vanoosten - Gene Arthur 73. Memorial Service at Evangelical Church in Columbus on Saturday, May 14 at 2 p.m. Reception to follow. Full obit on Smith's website.

HULL - Arlene 99 of Joliet. Graveside at Joliet cemetery on May 14, at 1 p.m.

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

