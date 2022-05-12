 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 051322 Dahl Funeral Chapel

MAHAN - Kelley, 62 of Billings, Celebration of Life, Friday May 13, 11 a.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel.

HARMAN - Amelia, 93 of Billings, Celebration of Life Saturday May 14th, 10 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church.

MCDONNELL - Dennis, 67 of Absarokee, formerly of Lewistown, Celebration of Life Friday May 20th at the 5 Spot in Absarokee, Graveside in Moore.

PFENNIG – Margaret, 93, of Absarokee, Services Pending

CARR – Theresa, 75, of Laurel. Traditional Funeral Service, Sunday May 15, 3 p.m., Laurel high school auditorium. Private family burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery.

LAFRANIER - Leslie, 69, of Lewistown. Memorial Service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Dahl Funeral Chapel.

NAYLOR - Richard "Dale", 70, of Billings. Cremation.

