SMITH WEST CHAPEL

THREET — T. Joe, 72, Huntley. Memorial service 1:00 p.m. Fri., May 19, at First Baptist Church, corner of 3rd Ave N and Division St. (19)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

TYLER — Gary Lee, 72, Broadus formerly of Miles City. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Sat., May 13, at Valley Community Church, Miles City.(13)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

FRANK — Samuel W. 97 of Laurel. Funeral on May 18 at 0930 at St John's Lutheran Church in Laurel. Burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 11:00. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (13)

BESEL — Virginia L. 104 of Laurel. Graveside memorial service on Monday May 15 at noon at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (15)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

YOCHUM — Michael Joseph 72 of Joliet. Memorial service Saturday, May 13 from 1-4 p.m. at 2 Kristen Lane, Joliet, MT. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (13)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned