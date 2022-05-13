Obit Directory 05142 Cremation and Funeral Gallery

PHELPS - Michael, 69,of Billings. Celebration of life, 10:30 am Wed. May 18, at Faith Chapel Church, 517 Shiloh Road, Billings, MT. For full obituary seewww.cfgbillings.com. (14)

ISOM - Pamela, 68, of Billings. Funeral service 2 pm, Sat., May 14, Church for the City, 407 Wicks Lane. For full obit or to leave condolences, visit www.cfgbillings.com. (14)

GANNON - Patrick, 46 of Billings. Memorial Service Sat., May 14, 10 am, Cremation and Funeral Gallery. For full obituary or to leave condolences, visit www.cfgbillings.com. (14)

RAE - Raymond, 95 of Billings, formerly of Washoe. Services to be held later. Obit will be available later on www.cfgbillings.com. (14-15)

HUDSON – Lester. Graveside Service Fri. 5/20 Mountview Cemetery. (14-16)