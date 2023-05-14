SMITH WEST CHAPEL

THREET — T. Joe, 72, Huntley. Memorial service 1 p.m. Fri., May 19, at First Baptist Church, corner of 3rd Ave N and Division St. (19)

KITE — Sharon L., 66, Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Fri., May 19 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (19)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

COOPER — Joseph Lyle, 52, Billings. Funeral service 3 p.m. Thurs., May 18, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (18)

BUCHHOLZ — Raymond 79., Lewistown, MT. Graveside service will be on 0573 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Ave., Blgs. Visitation will take place prior at 12 p.m. located at Smith Funeral Chapels 925 S 27th St. (17)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

BESEL — Virginia L. 104 of Laurel. Graveside memorial service on Mon., May 15 at noon at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (15)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned