SMITH WEST CHAPEL

THREET – T. Joe, 72, Huntley. Memorial service 1 p.m. Fri., May 19, at First Baptist Church, corner of 3rd Ave N and Division St. (19)

KITE – Sharon L., 66, Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Fri., May 19 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (19)

DARLING – Helene Marie, 97, Billings. Graveside service 2 p.m. Fri., May 19 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Reception to follow at Smith West Chapel. (19)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

COOPER – Joseph Lyle, 52, Billings. Funeral service 3 p.m. Thurs., May 18, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (18)

BUCHHOLZ – Raymond, 79, Lewistown, MT. Graveside service will be on Wed., May 17 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Ave., Blgs. Visitation will take place prior at 12 p.m. located at Smith Funeral Chapels 925 S 27th St. (17)

WALTER – Galen Charles, 73, Billings. Graveside service 12 p.m. Fri., May 19 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (19)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

FRANK - Alice M., 103, of Laurel. Visitation at Smith Laurel Chapel on May 18 from 4-6 p.m. Funeral service at First Congregational Church on May 19 at 10:30 with burial at Laurel cemetery. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (19)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned