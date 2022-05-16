Obit Directory 0517 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

HANEL- Anna Mae, 89, of Billings, passed May 13, 2022. Memorial Services to be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM at West Park Village, 2351 Solomon Ave, Billings, MT. (17-20)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

Wonder - Joseph "Joe", 48, of Laurel, passed May 9, 2022. Services to be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 12 PM with viewing 1 hour prior all at LifeWay Church 3100 Rimrock Rd. Billings, MT. (14-17)

Klein - Dennis D. "Butch", 74, of Laurel passed May 9, 2022. Memorial Service to be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 12:30 PM at First Congregational Church, 506 S 5th St, Laurel, MT. Interment to follow at 2PM at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (13-17)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned