SMITH WEST CHAPEL

THREET – T. Joe, 72, Huntley. Memorial service 1 p.m. Fri., May 19, at First Baptist Church, corner of 3rd Ave N and Division St. (19)

KITE – Sharon L., 66, Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Fri., May 19 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (19)

DARLING – Helene Marie, 97, Billings. Graveside service 2 p.m. Fri., May 19 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Reception to follow at Smith West Chapel. (19)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

COOPER – Joseph Lyle, 52, Billings. Funeral service 3 p.m. Thurs., May 18, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (18)

WALTER – Galen Charles, 73, Billings. Graveside service 12 p.m. Fri., May 19 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (19)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

FRANK - Samuel W. 97 of Laurel. Memorial service on Thurs., May 18 at 0930 St. John's Lutheran Church Laurel. Burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 11 with military honors. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (19)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned