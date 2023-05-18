SMITH WEST CHAPEL
THREET — T. Joe, 72, Huntley. Memorial service 1:00 p.m. Fri., May 19, at First Baptist Church, corner of 3rd Ave N and Division St. (19)
KITE — Sharon L., 66, Billings. Memorial service 10:00 a.m., Fri., May 19th at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (19)
DARLING — Helene Marie, 97, Billings. Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Fri., May 19 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Reception to follow at Smith West Chapel. (19)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
WALTER — Galen Charles, 73, Billings. Graveside service 12:00 p.m. Fri., May 19 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (19)
HOFFMAN — Luella Maxine, 76, Billings. Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Sun., May 21, at Blue Creek Baptist Church, 2337 Blue Creek Rd. (21)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
FRANK — Samuel W. 97 of Laurel. Memorial service on Thursday 5/18 at 0930 St. John's Lutheran Church Laurel. Burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 11:00 with military honors. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (19)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned