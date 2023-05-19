SMITH WEST CHAPEL
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
HOFFMAN — Luella Maxine, 76, Billings. Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Sun., May 21, at Blue Creek Baptist Church, 2337 Blue Creek Rd. (21)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
KLESSENS — Ida Sue 84 of Red Lodge. Rosary on May 22 at 7:p.m. at St Agnes Church in Red Lodge. Memorial mass on May 23 at 10 a.m. at St Agnes Church with reception to follow. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (22)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned