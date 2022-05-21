Obit Directory 052222 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

CASIANO - Marcia J., 78 of Billings, passed May 18. Services will be held on Friday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (21-27)

GESS - Robert W. of Billings formerly Wolfpoint, passed May 15. Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, May 28, at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street W. (22)

LUBBERS - Robert L., 96, Billings. Celebration of life will be held Wed., May 25, at 1:30 p.m., at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W., Billings (25)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

SCHUCHARD - Duane A. 88, of Billings, passed May 15, viewing to be held Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Funeral Service to be held at 10 a.m., May 31, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2336 St. John's Ave., with burial scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 31 at the Harlowton Cemetery in Harlowton, MT. (23)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

WEATHERFORD - Robert T. 85 of Laurel. Visitation on May 22, at Smith Laurel Chapel from 4-6 p.m. Service on May 23 at 10:30 at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd located at 1108 24 th St. W. Billings, MT with reception to follow. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. (21-22)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned