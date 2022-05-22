Obit Directory 052322 Smith Funeral Chapel

CASIANO - Marcia J., 78 of Billings, passed May 18, 2022. Services will be held on Friday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (21-27)

SCHUCHARD - Duane A. 88, of Billings, passed May 15, viewing to be held Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Funeral Service to be held at 10 a.m., May 31, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2336 St. John's Ave., with burial scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 31 at the Harlowton Cemetery in Harlowton, MT. (23)