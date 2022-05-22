 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 0523222 Michelotti-Sawyers

WOODARD - Jeanne M., 83. Visitation 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Trinity Lutheran Church. (24)

STENE - Fern J., 88. Services 11 a.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (23)

MORRIS - Shirlee, 95, of Billings. Visitation 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service, 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, Grace United Methodist Church. Graveside services 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Beach City Cemetery, Beach, ND. (24)

REICHERT - Helen R., 100, of Billings. Celebration of life at a later date. (23)

NORDLUND - Blanche A., 91. Funeral arrangements are pending. (23)

