Obit Directory 0523222 Michelotti-Sawyers

WOODARD - Jeanne M., 83. Visitation 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Trinity Lutheran Church. (24)
STENE - Fern J., 88. Services 11 a.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (23)
MORRIS - Shirlee, 95, of Billings. Visitation 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service, 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, Grace United Methodist Church. Graveside services 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Beach City Cemetery, Beach, ND. (24)
REICHERT - Helen R., 100, of Billings. Celebration of life at a later date. (23)
NORDLUND - Blanche A., 91. Funeral arrangements are pending. (23)