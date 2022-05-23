Obit Directory 052422 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

CASIANO - Marcia J., 78 of Billings, passed May 18. Services will be held on Friday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (21-27)

LUBBERS - Robert L., 96, Billings. Celebration of life will be held Wed., May 25, at 1:30 p.m.., at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W., Billings (25)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

SPOTTED BEAR RICHARDSON – Jeanette, 84, Billings. Funeral Mass Tues., May 24 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 S 27th St. (24)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

MOTHERSHEAD - Betty Lou, 78 of Joliet. Memorial service Thursday May 26th at 1 p.m. Smith Funeral Chapel Laurel. 315 E. 3rd Street. (24)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned