Obit Directory 0524222 Michelotti-Sawyers

WOODARD - Jeanne M., 83. Visitation 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Trinity Lutheran Church. (24)
NORDLUND - Blanche Alice, 91, of Billings. Services 1 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Interment, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (26)
MORRIS - Shirlee, 95, of Billings. Visitation 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service, 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, Grace United Methodist Church. Graveside services 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Beach City Cemetery, Beach, ND. (24)
MALLOY - Lorraine, 92. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (28)