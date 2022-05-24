 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 052522 Dahl Funeral Chapel

CARTER – Marjorie, 85, of Billings. Private Family Services will be held at a later date. (25-27)

ORSER – David, 87, of Billings. Memorial and Celebration of Life June 11, 11:30-4:00, Prescott Hall on the campus of Rocky Mountain College. (25-29)

