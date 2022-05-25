Obit Directory 05262 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
CASIANO - Marcia J., 78 of Billings, passed May 18. Services will be held on Friday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (21-27)
GESS - Robert W. of Billings formerly Wolfpoint, passed May 15. Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, May 28, at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street W. (28)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
MCLELLAND - Buena May "Dee" 75 of Laurel. Service at Laurel United Methodist Church on Thursday May 26 at 10:30 with interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery at noon. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (26)
MOTHERSHEAD - Betty Lou, 78 of Joliet. Memorial service Thursday May 26th at 1 p.m. Smith Funeral Chapel Laurel. 315 E. 3rd Street. (26)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
GAMMILL - Ronald E. 77 of Red Lodge. Memorial service at Red Lodge Alliance Church on May 27 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow afterwards in the church hall. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (26-27)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned