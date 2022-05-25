Obit Directory 05262 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

CASIANO - Marcia J., 78 of Billings, passed May 18. Services will be held on Friday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (21-27)

GESS - Robert W. of Billings formerly Wolfpoint, passed May 15. Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, May 28, at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street W. (28)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

MCLELLAND - Buena May "Dee" 75 of Laurel. Service at Laurel United Methodist Church on Thursday May 26 at 10:30 with interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery at noon. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (26)

MOTHERSHEAD - Betty Lou, 78 of Joliet. Memorial service Thursday May 26th at 1 p.m. Smith Funeral Chapel Laurel. 315 E. 3rd Street. (26)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

GAMMILL - Ronald E. 77 of Red Lodge. Memorial service at Red Lodge Alliance Church on May 27 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow afterwards in the church hall. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (26-27)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned