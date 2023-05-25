Obit Directory 052623 Dahl Funeral Chapel May 25, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HARADEN — Robert "Bob", 100, of Billings and formerly of Bozeman. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Hope Lutheran Church, located at 2152 West Graf Street, Bozeman, MT. (27) Tags Obit Directory 052623 Dahl Funeral Chapel Accounting Gastronomy Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story