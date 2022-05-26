Obit Directory 05272 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

CASIANO - Marcia J., 78 of Billings, passed May 18, 2022. Services will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11AM at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (21-27)

GESS - Robert W. of Billings formerly Wolfpoint, passed May 15, 2022. Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, May 28, at 1 PM at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street W. (28)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

DESPAIN - Don Gardner, 81, of Billings, passed May 23, 2022. Funeral Service Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11AM with viewing 1 hour prior at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 912 Wicks Ln, Billings, MT. (27-29)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

GAMMILL - Ronald E. 77 of Red Lodge. Memorial service at Red Lodge Alliance Church on May 27, 2022 at 11:00. Reception to follow afterwards in the church hall. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (26-27)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned