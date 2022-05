CARTER – Marjorie, 85, of Billings. Private Family Services will be held at a later date. (25-27)

ORSER – David, 87, of Billings. Memorial and Celebration of Life June 11, 11:30-4:00, Prescott Hall on the campus of Rocky Mountain College. (25-29)

WAGNER - James H., 77, of Billings, passed away in his home, May 14th 2022. Graveside service Friday May 27 at Yellowstone National Cemetery, 2:00pm. James is survived by his only son, Russell of Billings, MT. (27)