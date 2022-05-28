Obit Directory 05292 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

DESPAIN - Don Gardner, 81, of Billings, passed May 23. Funeral Service Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. with viewing 1 hour prior at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 912 Wicks Ln, Billings, MT. (27-29)

WETCH – Walt, 93, Billings. Graveside service 1 p.m. on Thurs., June 1 at Mountview Cemetery. 1704 Central Ave. See smithfuneralchapels.com for obit. (29)

HEISER – Milton, 95, Billings. Funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Wed, June 1st, at Evangelical United Methodist Church, 345 Broadwater Ave. (29)

McINNIS – Betty Joan, 86, Billings. No services planned. Burial at 2 p.m. Wed., June 1 at Yellowstone National. (29)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

OLSEN - Carl Lambert, 97. No services planned. (29)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

NORTHCUTT - Christie Sue 69 of Red Lodge. No services planned. (28-29)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned