Obit Directory 052922 Heights Family Funeral

INGRAHAM – Mavy, 80, of Laurel. Cremation. Celebration of Life 11 a.m., Tues., May 31, Heights Family Funeral Home. For livestreaming info, obit, or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (29)

BROIN – Gerald D, 84, (12/26/2020), Shirley A, 82, (12/16/2021), and their daughter Kimberly Broin-Bauer, 61, (01/12/2022), of Billings. Graveside Service, 2 p.m., Friday, June 3 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Celebration of life to follow, 3-5 p.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home. (29)

JENSEN - Otto E., 94 of Billings. Cremation. Arrangements are pending for a Celebration of Life Service to be held early June. (29)