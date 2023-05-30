BROWN – Viola E., 92, of Billings. Visitation Thurs. 5-7pm Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside Services to be held in Rockvale at a later date. (31)
BECKTOLD – Frederick, 89, of Billings. Funeral Service 11am Sat. 6 Dahl Funeral Chapel. (31)
