Obit Directory 060222 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

WETCH – Walt, 93, Billings. Graveside service 1 p.m. on Thurs., June 2 at Mountview Cemetery. 1704 Central Ave. See smithfuneralchapels.com for obit. (2)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

MICHELS - David Eugene 74 of Laurel. Interment at YNC with full military honors on Fri. June 3 at 1 p.m. (3)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

VIIG - Paulette K. 74 of Columbus. Memorial service at Community Congregational Church in Absarokee on Sat, June 4 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in the Kennedy room of church. (3)

MADISON - Harvey 88 of Absarokee. Interment at Rosebud cemetery at 1:30 p.m. with service to follow at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Absarokee on Sat. June 4th at 2 p.m. Reception to follow in the church hall. (3)