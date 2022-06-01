Obit Directory 060222 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
WETCH – Walt, 93, Billings. Graveside service 1 p.m. on Thurs., June 2 at Mountview Cemetery. 1704 Central Ave. See smithfuneralchapels.com for obit. (2)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
MICHELS - David Eugene 74 of Laurel. Interment at YNC with full military honors on Fri. June 3 at 1 p.m. (3)
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
VIIG - Paulette K. 74 of Columbus. Memorial service at Community Congregational Church in Absarokee on Sat, June 4 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in the Kennedy room of church. (3)
MADISON - Harvey 88 of Absarokee. Interment at Rosebud cemetery at 1:30 p.m. with service to follow at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Absarokee on Sat. June 4th at 2 p.m. Reception to follow in the church hall. (3)