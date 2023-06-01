SMITH WEST CHAPEL
LEISCHNER — Vivian, 100, Billings. Private service planned. (6/2)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
BERRY — Donald Lee "Don", 57, Billings. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat., June 3, at First Christian Church, 522 N. 29th St. (6/3)
McCOMBS — Stacy Marie, 36, Memorial service 1:00 p.m. Sat., Jun. 3, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (6/3)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned