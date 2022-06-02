Obit Directory 060322 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

NYBO - Frances Beadle, 97, of Billings, passed April 26. Memorial Service to be held on Monday June 6 at 10 a.m. at Smith West Chapel 304 34th St. West. (6)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

DESPAIN - Don Gardner, 81, of Billings, passed May 23. Funeral Service Friday, June 10 at 11 a.m. with viewing 1 hour prior at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 912 Wicks Ln, Billings, MT. (5)

SCHENK - Gale L., 90, of Billings passed May 31. Graveside services to be held on Wednesday, June 8 at 2 p.m. at Joliet Cemetery, 6 Monahan Rd, Joliet, MT. (8)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

MICHELS - David Eugene 74 of Laurel. Interment at YNC with full military honors on Fri. June 3 at 1 p.m. (3)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

VIIG - Paulette K. 74 of Columbus. Memorial service at Community Congregational Church in Absarokee on Sat, June 4 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in the Kennedy room of church. (3)

MADISON - Harvey 88 of Absarokee. Interment at Rosebud cemetery at 1:30 p.m. with service to follow at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Absarokee on Sat. June 4 at 2 p.m. Reception to follow in the church hall. (3)