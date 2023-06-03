SMITH WEST CHAPEL
PRUITT — Rosalee Miller, 91, Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Mon., June. 5, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (6/4)
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
BELMAREZ — Baldemas "Baby", 69, Billings. Memorial service 12 noon, Fri., June 9 at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. Burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery. For full obit, please see smithfuneralchaples.com. (6/4)
BRAZER — George, 87, Billings. Graveside service on June 10, 11 A.M., located at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine, MT. (6/5)
LATTA — George William, 92, Billings. Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Fri., June 9, at Huntley Cemetery. (6/9)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned