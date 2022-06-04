Obit Directory 060522 Dahl Funeral Chapel

CRAIG - Timothy, 61 of Shepherd, Celebration of Life, Monday June 6, at 4 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Full obituary will be available at dahlfuneralchapel.com (2-6)

ARNEY - Jo Anne. Memorial Service Pending. (4-5)

DAILEY - Erin. Memorial Service Pending. (4-5)

KRAFT - Les. Celebration of Life 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday June 11 Don Brocopp's Shop. (4-5)

SINDELAR - James, 89 of Billings, Celebration of Life at Harvest Church Friday June 10 at 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch, friends and family are welcome (5-8)

OSGARD - Barry, 80 of Billings, Celebration of Life at Riverfront Park Shelter 3, 2 p.m. Saturday 6/11 (5-8)