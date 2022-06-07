 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 060822 Cremation and Funeral Gallery

NELSON - Georgette, 75, of Billings. Cremation has taken place. Graveside and Celebration of Life to be announced. For full Obituary Visit www.cfgbillings.com (7)

SMITH – Ashley, 37, of Billings. Cremation has taken place. No services are planned. (7)

JAMES - Kenneth, 77, of Billings. Vigil, 6pm Wed. at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Memorial Mass at 11am Thurs. At St. Pius X. Inurnment 9am Fri. at Yellowstone Veterans Cemetery. For full Obituary Visit www.cfgbillings.com. (7-8)

Hartman - Ronald ,73, of Laurel. Cremation has taken place. Graveside service with Military Honors at 10am Friday at Yellowstone Veteran's Cemetery. For full Obituary Visit www.cfgbillings.com. (8)

