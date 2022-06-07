Obit Directory 060822 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

HOWE - Shirley B., 91, of Billings, passed June 3, 2022. Memorial Srrvice will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2023 at 10AM at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (15)

LANE – Kenneth Russell, 87, Billings. Memorial service 1:00 P.M. Fri., June 10, at First Baptist Church, Third Ave. No. & Division St. (10)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

SCHENK - Gale L., 90, of Billings passed May 31, 2022. Graveside services to be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 2PM at Joliet Cemetery, 6 Monahan Rd, Joliet, MT. (8)

DESPAIN - Don Gardner, 81, of Billings, passed May 23, 2022. Funeral Service Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11AM with viewing 1 hour prior at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 912 Wicks Ln, Billings, MT. (10)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned